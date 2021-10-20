UPDATE: Monroe Police investigate shooting on South 6th street that hospitalized a 16-year-old

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police are still investigating a shooting that happened around 5:00 p.m. October 20th, 2021, on south 6th Street. According to police, when they arrived on scene they found a 16-year-old male victim suffering from a single gun shot wound in his back. Police say the victim was airlifted to a regional hospital where he is currently in serious, but stable condition.

Police tell us they are still investigating this shooting and are asking the public to reach out if they have any information that could help make an arrest. If you can help you are urged to call the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.

Police say if your tip leads to an arrest and/or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name, and you never appear in court.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)(October 20, 2021 5:48 p.m.) — The Monroe Police department says they are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday, October 20, 2021, around 5:00 p.m. on South 7th Street. There are several police units on the scene.

This is a breaking news situation, details from police are limited at this time. We will bring you more information when it becomes available.