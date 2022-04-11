UPDATE: MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Shadow Hawk Apartments on Evangeline Street in Monroe.

According to police, they were called to the scene shortly after 1:30 a.m. on April 11, 2022, in reference to a shooting. Police tell us when they arrived on scene they found the two victims inside an apartment suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Police say both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

According to police, their initial investigation showed that the two victims were asleep when an unknown suspect or unknown suspects fired several rounds into the building. Monroe Police are investigating the shooting.

If you or anyone you know has information that could help police, you are urged to contact Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.

Police tell us if your tip leads to an arrest and /or indictment, you will be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Police would also like to remind you that your information will remain confidential; you never leave your name, and you never appear in court.

Police say the investigation is still on going. We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they are made available.