Monroe Police investigate fatal wreck on Forsythe Avenue

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police say they are investigating a fatal wreck.

According to police, the wreck happened on August 5th, around 3:30 p.m. on Forsythe Avenue and Oliver Road.

Police say their initial investigation shows a 2019 motor scooter, driven by Chris Brown, 59, of Monroe, was driving westbound in the outside lane approaching the intersection.

Investigators say at the same time a 2001 Silverado was driving eastbound approaching the left turn lane at the intersection. Police say the Silverado was turning left on the flashing yellow signal on to Oliver Road and hit Brown on the motor scooter.

Police say Brown was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to police, this investigation is still ongoing.