Monroe Police investigate an alleged drive-by shooting on Jason Drive

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police are working a shooting in on Jason Drive.

According to our sources that were at the scene, it was a drive-by shooting.

Police say they are actively investigating what happened and there are very few details available at this time.

This is a breaking news situation and we will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

Stay with KTVE and KARD on air, online, and on social media.