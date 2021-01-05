Monroe Police investigate an alleged drive-by shooting on Jason Drive

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police are working a shooting in on Jason Drive.

According to our sources that were at the scene, it was a drive-by shooting.

Police say they are actively investigating what happened and there are very few details available at this time.

This is a breaking news situation and we will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.

