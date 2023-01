UPDATE (1/2/2023) — According to the Monroe Police Department, Lavaris Bosworth has been located. Thank you to everyone for their efforts to help return Lavaris home safely.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a runaway juvenile, 14-year-old Lavaris Bosworth. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of the juvenile, please call the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600.