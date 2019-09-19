Monroe Police Department searching for two runaway teens

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for two runaway juveniles.

Larry Ellis

They are looking for 16-year-old Larry Ellis and 16-year-old DeJuan Ellis.

DeJuan Ellis

The pair were last seen on September 15.

Larry was last seen wearing gray pants and a white t-shirt. DeJuan was last seen wearing black/white shoes and gray shorts, but the color of the shirt is unknown.

Family members suspect the pair may have boarded a Greyhound Bus heading for Hayward, California because Larry is originally from there.

If you have seen either of these teens, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.