MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department responded to the 7900 block of Desiard Street shortly after 7:30 PM on October 3, 2022 for a reported hit-and-run. An investigation revealed that the victim was riding a motorized bike when a white SUV struck him on Desiard Street. The crash resulted in the death of the male adult operating the bicycle.

Photo courtesy of Monroe Police Department

Photo courtesy of Monroe Police Department

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing. If you can identify this vehicle or the driver, please contact the Monroe Police Department immediately at 329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274).