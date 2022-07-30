MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Peach Street shortly after 1:00 a.m. on July 30, 2022.

The initial investigation revealed that more than one suspect approached a group of people standing outside an apartment. Four people were struck by several rounds fired by the suspects.

The police found two victims at the scene and another two at a local hospital. Jesstavioun Moore, age 18, died from his injuries. The other victims were treated for their injuries. Detectives were called to the scene and are actively working the case.

If anyone has any information on this shooting, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274). A reward up to $2000 can be awarded for information leading to the arrest of the suspects responsible for this shooting. All calls to Crimestoppers are confidential.