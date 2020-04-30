Monroe Police Department: “Operation Care” to Distribute 250 FREE Meals Today at Carver Elementary School

MONROE, La. (Press Release) – Mayor Jamie Mayo and the Monroe City Council join Interim Monroe Police Chief Reginald Brown to announce the Monroe Police Department’s “Operation Care” will distribute approximately 250 FREE Meals at Carver Elementary School beginning at 11:00 am today (Thursday, April 30).

Mayor Jamie Mayo says, “We continue to salute Chief Brown and our hardworking men and women in blue for going above and beyond the call of duty. They swore an oath to protect and serve the public, and they’ve been on the front lines doing just that every day.”

