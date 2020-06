MONROE, La. (Press Release) – The Monroe Police Dept. is currently looking for Melissa Henry who ran away from her home on S. 8th St. in Monroe.

Melissa was last seen wearing pink pants, white t-shirt and white shoes when she left on 06/04/2020.

She is 11-years-old approximately 100 lbs. and 4 foot 5 inches tall.

If anyone knows of Melissa’s whereabouts, please call MPD at 329-2600 or your local law enforcement agency.