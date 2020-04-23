Monroe Police Department feed storm-impacted residents

Monroe, La (04-23-2020)–After seeing the devastation easter’s storms brought to the Byers Estates neighborhood, the Monroe police officers decided to give back.



Today, several officers put their resources together to serve lunch to storm-impacted residents.



Monroe police Chief Reggie Brown says they still have a long road to recovery and wants residents to know they’re all in this together.



“We realize a lot of these resources now have kinda left the community, we want them to know that we are still here, we’re gonna be with them every step of the way and that’s why the officers dedicated, donated their own money, and their own time, and their own resources to come out and feed the residents in this particular area,” said Chief Reggie Brown (Monroe police).



Chief Brown commended the officers for their initiative on putting the idea into action.

