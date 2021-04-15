Monroe Police Department currently searching for two juvenile escapees

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department and the Office of Juvenile Justice are currently looking for two escapees from Johnny Robinson Boys Home located in Monroe, LA.

According to a release issued by the Monroe Police Department, Titto Thomspon and Za’shawn Rice left the facility together on 04/13/2021 at approximately 6:45 PM without permission.

Titto Thompson (Left) and Za’shawn Rice (Right)

Both juveniles are 13 years old. Thompson is 5’2″, 110 lbs. and Rice is 5′ 6″, 185 lbs.

Rice was last seen wearing gray jogging pants, a blue jacket, a gray knit cap, and black Nike shoes. Thompson was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black/gray hooded sweatshirt, and black shoes.

Neither Rice or Thompson are from the Monroe area; both are in OJJ custody for Burglary. Rice and Thompson are both listed in NCIC as ESCAPED JUVENILES.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Rice or Thompson, please call Monroe Police at 318-329-2600, Office of Juvenile Justice at 318-362-5262, or your local law enforcement agency.