Monroe police department collecting Christmas toys for CASA kids

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Holiday shopping season is well under way and the Monroe Police Department is asking for help as they collect toys for kids in need this year.

They are happy to present the “Blue Santa” Toy Drive. MPD will be collecting toys on December 11th and 12th from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Louisville Avenue Wal-Mart in Monroe.

The plan is to stuff the Monroe Police Department’s S.W.A.T. Truck full of toys to be donated to Northeast Louisiana CASA kids.

If you want to know more about NELA CASA, click here.

