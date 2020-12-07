Monroe police department collecting Christmas toys for CASA kids

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Holiday shopping season is well under way and the Monroe Police Department is asking for help as they collect toys for kids in need this year.
They are happy to present the “Blue Santa” Toy Drive. MPD will be collecting toys on December 11th and 12th from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Louisville Avenue Wal-Mart in Monroe.
The plan is to stuff the Monroe Police Department’s S.W.A.T. Truck full of toys to be donated to Northeast Louisiana CASA kids.
If you want to know more about NELA CASA, click here.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Reggie Thomas is the first African-American to win a city-wide race in Lafayette
- Years of research laid groundwork for speedy COVID-19 shots
- Natalie Desselle Reid, star of ‘B.A.P.S.’ and ‘Eve,’ dies at 53
- Gov. John Bel Edwards to travel to White House Tuesday for summit on COVID-19 vaccine
- Lawmakers who met with Giuliani scramble after COVID news