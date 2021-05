MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect.

Quentin James Moffett is currently wanted for two counts of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.

Quentin James Moffett

Moffett is 28-years-old, 6′ tall, and 215 pounds.

If you have any information on Moffett’s whereabouts, you’re encouraged to call the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600, Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-2274 (CASH), or leave a tip on the P3 App.