Monroe Police Department arrest juvenile accused of armed robbery

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department has arrested one person in connection to an armed robbery.
According to MPD, officers responded to an Armed Robbery at 1800 Forsythe Avenue on Friday, September 11, 2020, around 10:44 PM.
Police say during the incident the victim was outside of the UPS Store and robbed at gunpoint.
Police were able to identify a suspect vehicle and later a 17-year-old juvenile was taken into custody.
The juvenile, who has not been identified, has been charged with Armed Robbery and Illegal Possession of a Handgun.
