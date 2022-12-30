MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department announces the passing of Corporal Brian Stoddard. On Thursday, December 29, 2022, his death occurred while off duty.

“Corporal Stoddard’s service and dedication to the Monroe Police Department and the

citizens whom he served will never be forgotten. The Monroe Police Department would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Stoddard family.” Monroe’s Chief of Police,Vic Zordan

“My family and I are praying for Corporal Stoddard’s loved ones, as well as for the men and women of the Monroe Police Department. Please join us as we remember and honor a community hero and continue to support our first responders.” Mayor Friday Ellis

Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe join the Monroe Police Department in offering

condolences on the passing of Corporal Stoddard. Corporal Brian Stoddard served the citizens of Monroe for over five years.