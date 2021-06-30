Monroe Police Department announce two different ongoing shooting investigations

MONROE La.(KTVE/KARD) — In an announcement from the Monroe Police Department, they are currently investigating two different shooting incidents that have occurred this week.

The first incident occurred on Monday June 28 shortly before 11pm at the 1100 block of South 2nd Street at a gas station.

Officers responded to a gunshot complaint in the area, and found evidence of a shooting. Shortly thereafter, officers were contact by LSU Ochsner Hospital advising that a gunshot victim with non-life threatening injuries arrived at the emergency room.

A second incident occurred on Tuesday June 29 just prior to 10:30pm at the 4200 block of Elm Street. While investigating a shots fired complaint, officers were unable to find any cooperating witnesses, however, they were dispatched to St. Francis Hospital where two victims arrived with gunshot wounds related to the shooting.

One of the victims was 19-years-old and suffered a non-life threatening injury to the shoulder. The second victim was a 12-year-old who suffered a graze wound.

Both investigations are still ongoing, and detectives are still following leads on both cases. We will update this story with more information once it is available.