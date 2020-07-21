Monroe Police Chief Exam not suspended, will happen Thursday

MONROE, La. (07/20/2020) — Mayor-elect Friday Ellis put The Monroe police chief exam set for July 23rd up for a vote to suspend the test. Monroe Civil Service Board Chair Hardeman Cordell indicated Ellis wanted more transparency and a larger applicant pool of candidates. However, after a 3-2 vote, it did not pass.

Four candidates submitted applications by the June 18th deadline for the police chief exam and were approved: Interim Police Chief Reggie Brown, Charles Johnson, Thomas Rhodes, and Kevin Strickland.

Participants on Monday’s teleconference were split, some saying people should have a chance to throw their hat in the ring, while others say it’s unfair to start the process all the way over this close to the test date.

“It’s totally unfair and we should not stand for it because that’s the reason we have these rules in place right now so that we can’t be swayed by the mayor. This board runs independent of the city,” said Co-Chair of the Monroe Civil Service Board Vic Harris.

“I think to call for a statewide test to expand the pool of applicants throughout the state instead of a single paper might benefit the Monroe Police Department,” said participant Nick Farrar.

After a roll call vote, it came down to three no’s and two yes’s, the suspension of the exam did not pass.

So the police chief exam will happen this Thursday, July 23rd.

Assistant City Attorney Brandon Creekbaum said after checking with the State Examiner’s Office, they will be requesting an extension to the current term for the interim police chief next week.