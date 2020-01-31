Monroe Police Chief Eugene Ellis retires after 33 years on the force

MONROE, La. — Police Chief Eugene Ellis went to work today at the Monroe Police Department for the last time with his first day of retirement starting tomorrow.

To celebrate his retirement, officials with the City of Monroe and residents joined together to hold a luncheon for Chief Ellis.

Ellis, who was named to the position exactly two years ago, has served with the Monroe Police Department for 33 years. He says that he is at a time in his life where being with family is important.

Ellis says his time at the police department was important to him and he thanked the public along with those he worked with.

“I feel fantastic. Its been 33 years and a wonderful ride and I got a lot of new friends, got a lot of old friends. I learned a lot. Hopefully, I taught a lot of people things. It’s just been wonderful,”

Public Information Officer Reggie Brown will hold the title as Interim Police Chief until a replacement has been named.

