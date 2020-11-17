Monroe Police asking for public’s help to find a missing teen

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old.
Police say that 13-year-old Christopher Herring was last seen on Monday, November 16, around 8 PM walking along Bon Aire Drive. He was last seen wearing a sweater and joggers.
Christopher is described as standing 6’0″ tall, weighing 160 lbs. Christopher has black hair with blonde on top and brown eyes.
Police also say that Christopher is known to visit the Shannon and McKeen Street area of Monroe.
If you have seen Christopher Herring or may know where he is, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.
