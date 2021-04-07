Monroe Police asking for public’s help in identifying a suspect and finding two others

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Police need the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that happened Saturday, April 3, 2021 at His & Hers Apparel on the 3200 block of Louisville Ave.

Monroe Police also have arrest warrants for two men connected to a shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday at Bobo’s Bar on the 200 block of Sterlington Rd. Six people were shot in that incident.

Police are looking for 43 year old Philick Lyons and 19 year old Kilarrious Owens.

Lyons has a warrant for Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Abuse Battery.

Philick Lyons

Owens has a warrant for Illegal use of Dangerous Instrumentalities, Illegal Carry of a Firearm, and Possession of a Firearm on Premises of Alcoholic Beverage.

Kilarrious Owens

If you can identify the suspect in the provided picture, or you know where Lyons or Owens are, please call Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 Or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH(2274). You never leave your name and all calls are confidential.