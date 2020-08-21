Monroe Police asking for help to identify suspect in vehicle burglary case

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who police say burglarized a vehicle earlier this month.
According to police, the incident happened on August 3, 2020, at approximately 2:30 AM at the Drive Now on Washington Street.
Surveillance photos captured the suspect and police say he is the one who removed several parts from the vehicle.
If you know who this is, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers at 318-388-2274.
