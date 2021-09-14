Monroe Police ask public for help finding a man with 4 active warrants

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police say they need the public’s help finding a local man.

According to police, they need help finding Thomas Lavell Green. Police tell us Green currently has four active warrants for his arrest, including a charge of Home Invasion and Damage to Property.

Thomas Lavell Green

Courtesy: Monroe Police Department

If you or anyone you know has any information that can help police find Green, you are asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

You can also reach out to Crimestoppers of North Delta on Facebook or at 318-388-CASH(2274). Police say all calls to Crimestoppers are confidential.