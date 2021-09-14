Monroe Police ask public for help finding a man with 4 active warrants

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police say they need the public’s help finding a local man.
According to police, they need help finding Thomas Lavell Green. Police tell us Green currently has four active warrants for his arrest, including a charge of Home Invasion and Damage to Property.
If you or anyone you know has any information that can help police find Green, you are asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.
You can also reach out to Crimestoppers of North Delta on Facebook or at 318-388-CASH(2274). Police say all calls to Crimestoppers are confidential.