Monroe Police ask public for help finding a man with 4 active warrants

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thomas Lavell Green
Courtesy: Monroe Police Department

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police say they need the public’s help finding a local man.

According to police, they need help finding Thomas Lavell Green. Police tell us Green currently has four active warrants for his arrest, including a charge of Home Invasion and Damage to Property.

Thomas Lavell Green
Courtesy: Monroe Police Department

If you or anyone you know has any information that can help police find Green, you are asked to call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

You can also reach out to Crimestoppers of North Delta on Facebook or at 318-388-CASH(2274). Police say all calls to Crimestoppers are confidential.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories