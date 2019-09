MONROE, La. — (9/19/19) The Monroe Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with locating 54-year-old Keith S. Davis.

He was last seen Wednesday, September 19, 2019, around 10:30 a.m. walking eastbound on Desiard Street towards the Swartz area wearing a gray camo shirt and pants with brown boots.

If you’ve seen Davis or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600.