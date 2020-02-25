Monroe Police are searching for a runaway juvenile

MONROE, La. — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for a runaway juvenile.

According to police, Latrell Dean was last seen on February 20, 2020, when he left for school. They say Dean is a Carroll High School student and did not return home after a basketball game.

He was last seen wearing gray jogging pants, a light blue hoodie with a black hood, and a pair of black and white Jordan shoes.

Dean is known to hang out on the east side of Monroe and police say he has a history of running away from home.

If you know where Latrell Dean is, please call the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600.

