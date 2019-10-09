Monroe Police are searching for a missing person

MONROE, La. – (10/9/19) Monroe Police Department is requesting the public’s help with locating a missing person.

Eugene L. Tobias was last spoken with via phone on 10/07/2019 around 0254 hours.

He has serious medical issues that require constant care and monitoring.

Unknown clothing description.

Tobias is believed to be driving a 90’s model Dodge Ram 3-door Cargo Van, Gray and Red with tire on the rear cargo door unknown temp tag information.

If you’ve seen Tobias or know of his whereabouts, please contact the Monroe Police Department @ (318) 329-2600.

Your assistance will be greatly appreciated.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.