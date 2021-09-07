Monroe Police are working a shooting on Stacy Drive

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday September 7, officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a shots fired complaint at the 200 block of Stacy Drive.

After arriving on scene, officers found an adult male suffering from serious injuries outside of the home. The victim was then taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives with the MPD were called to the scene, and are following up on leads to identify the suspect(s) involved, as well as the cause of the shooting.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600, or Crimestoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274).