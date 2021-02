Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) (02/12/21)— Monroe police are searching for Kenneth Harris. He was last seen leaving his residence on February 6.

Harris is described as 38 years old, 5’7″ tall and weighing 200 pounds.

Kenneth R. Harris

Harris was last seen wearing gray sweat pants and a navy blue hoodie.

If anyone knows his whereabouts or has seen Harris, you’re asked to contact Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or your local law enforcement agency.