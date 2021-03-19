Monroe police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect

KTVE/KARD (03/19/21) — Monroe Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the below individual who is wanted for questioning in reference to Robbery and 2nd Degree Battery charges.

If anyone knows the identity of this person, please contact the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600, or contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274).

You can also visit Crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or on Facebook. All contacts with Crime Stoppers are CONFIDENTIAL. You never leave your name; you never appear in court.