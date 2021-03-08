Monroe Police announce DWI check points in March

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police department says they will be conducting DWI/DUI, seatbelt, and child restraint checkpoints in city limits through the rest of the month of March.

According to police, patrols will be stopping drivers in locations all over the city.

Officers say these check points are in accordance with the National Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission with the intent to remove impaired drivers from the roads.

The patrols are conducted in accordance with the National Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. The mobile patrols are conducted with a focus on removing impaired drivers from the roadway and to prevent operators from driving while impaired. Seatbelt use for all occupants along with child restraint violations will be enforced.