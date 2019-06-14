Monroe Police: 18-year-old robs cell phone before shooting victim in the head

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MONROE, La. - (6/14/19) Monroe Police responded to a shooting at Malvern Street where one victim was found with a gunshot wound to their head.

On Friday, the victim shot was transported to Ochsner's Hospital where he was transported by helicopter to LSU Shreveport.

The crime scene was located on Malvern Street. Officers found one shell casing, some blood, and jewelry in the road.

The suspect, 18-year-old Johnathan Dade of Monroe, was located at a residence on Malvern St. after cooperating witnesses lead officers to Dade.

Monroe police report three witnesses were referenced to this case. One witness said she saw Dade try to rob an android cell phone. When the victim did not give Dade the cell phone, Dade shot the victim with a small pistol. The witness said that after Dade shot the pistol, he went to into the home he was found in by officers.

Dade was placed under arrest and held in the Monroe Police Department detective's office while his affidavit was being typed. Dade said that the incident was "no big deal." He told officers he might get put on probation for about two or three years.

Three cell phones were located at the residence Dade was in after the shooting and one of the phones is suspected of being the victim's phone.

Before being transported to OCC, Dade said he might punch a guard at OCC when he gets there.

He was charged with Second Degree Robbery and Second Degree Attempted Murder.

