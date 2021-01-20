Monroe plans to rebuild citizens academy using more community involvement

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) In the next few weeks, this classroom will be full of volunteers willing to help their community, as the City of Monroe and Monroe Police breathe new life into their citizens academy.

“It’s been roughly a decade since we’ve had a citizens academy here in the City of Monroe” says Michelli Martin, Communications Director with the City of Monroe.

And they’re adding a 2021 twist to it by incorporating more community involvement.

“If we have any donations that we’re doing, we give out meals around Christmas time, if we have special events, whether it be the marathon, the Mardi Gras parades, whatever we have when those come back” says Victor Zordan, Chief of Police with the Monroe Police Department.

They will be given the tools to do so, as volunteers will take a five week interactive course. While they won’t have any official police power, this opportunity will teach residents about what goes into the daily life of police.

“Everything from what we do on patrol, detective division, our DARE program, support groups. We’ll let them see our SWAT team, our commanders, we’ll do some practicals on vehicle stops, let them have a chance to use the simulator we have out at the police academy” Zordan said.

The city hopes this program can establish a long lasting connection between law enforcement and the community.

“The establishment or re-establishment of the citizens academy will lend itself to enhancing programs throughout the city. Neighborhood watches can benefit from the citizens academy and that’s our ultimate goal, is to really strengthen that program” Martin said.

If you’re interested in joining the citizens academy, you can contact (318) 329-2641. You also have to come by and fill out one of these applications. You are also subject to a background check. When training starts the city will be enforcing typical COVID-19 protocols. They will also limit each session to 15 members at a time.