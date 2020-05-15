Monroe PD asking for assistance locating runaways

MONROE, La. – The Monroe Police Dept. is asking for the public’s help in locating three runaways from the Bethesda Therapeutic Home at 1100 S. 4th St. in Monroe.

They left the residence on 05/14/2020 at approximately 8:30 PM.

They have been running away frequently and have been going to the Atkinson Quarters area in south Monroe and also venturing across into West Monroe.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Guillory, Price or Soileau, please contact MPD at 318-329-2600

or your local law enforcement agency.

Both of them have been entered into the FBI’s NCIC as Missing/Runaway Juveniles.