Monroe officials warn of potentially stricter rules after city deemed “hotbed” for covid-19

MONROE, La. (05/04/2020) — The coronavirus pandemic continues and across Louisiana, one area, in particular, is causing a bit of a challenge.

“The Monroe area is of the greatest concern at the moment.”

Governor John Bel Edwards, Louisana

“We’ve lagged behind New Orleans by about three weeks in Northeast Louisiana, which is partly why we’re seeing an upstroke of cases at this point.” Dr. John Bruchhaus, Co-ICU Director |St. Francis Medical Center & FOML Louisiana Task Force Member

Ouachita Parish is seeing significant numbers of Covid-19. Dr. John Bruchhaus, Co-ICU Director at St. Francis Medical Center, says with more testing higher numbers are to be expected. At this point St. Francis Medical Center has been able to keep up with the demand because people are following the rules.

“I think a lot of the social distancing and the mitigation process that the governor invoked, allowed us to appropriately care for patients in our area of the state,” said Dr. Bruchhaus.

One infected person can spread the virus to at least two or three people. Dr. Brachhaus says, with the help of mitigation efforts, in Northeast Louisiana that spread only reaches a little over one person.

However, if the city doesn’t see a downward trend.

“We may have to get pretty aggressive. We talked about the possibility of having to give summons or citations and we don’t want to get there,” said Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo.

The best piece of advice, keep social distancing, wash your hands, and wear your mask.

“If you have chest pain or if you have stroke symptoms or anything that you’re concerned about it is safe to come to the hospital,” said Dr. Bruchhaus.

He says don’t let serious health problems get worse.

“This is not going to end until we can flatten the curve,” said Mayo.

Dr. Brachhaus says everyone should be careful when the economy opens back up especially those with compromised immune systems. He says maintaining social distancing will help to ensure you remain as healthy as possible