Monroe Office of Motor Vehicles to close due to COVID-19 precautions

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles announced on Monday that the Monroe office will remain closed due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release, the employee who tested positive served in an administrative role at several locations but did not have interactions with the public.

During the closure, online OMV services will remain available to the public. Citizens may also take advantage of available Public Tag Agent locations. Customers are urged to continue utilizing the OMV website at www.expresslane.org for available online services such as driver license renewals, identification card renewals, official driving records, and duplicate registrations.

