Monroe Medical Center to Offer COVID-19 Antibody Testing For All Employees

MONROE, La. (Press Release) – As part of a part of Ochsner Health, more than 3,700 employees, and 1,400 physicians and residents in North Louisiana will be offered a COVID-19 Antibody Test beginning this week – including those here at Ochsner LSU Health’s Monroe Medical Center.

In a message to employees, Chuck Daigle, CEO of Ochsner LSU Health and Dr. David Lewis, CMO of Ochsner LSU Health stated:

“Antibody testing determines whether an individual has been infected with COVID-19 (though it does not determine whether you are immune to future infection). Using results from this testing, research capabilities will help answer important questions as we work to treat the virus effectively while limiting its spread.”

The message also states, “Negative results do not rule out COVID-19 infection, particularly in those who have been in recent contact with the virus. Negative results mean that the body has not developed antibodies for the virus . . .It is critical that everyone, regardless of test status or result, continue to follow the latest social distancing, PPE protection and infection control measures.”

Ochsner LSU Health encourages anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to seek a COVID-19 viral test. Individuals can register for drive-thru testing by calling 318-330-7678 or through a virtual visit at ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere.

