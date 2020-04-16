(Press Release Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport) – Monroe Medical Center has capacity to test more people for COVID-19 and encourage those who may be experiencing symptoms, such as those below, or have concerns to make an appointment for drive through testing.

New and worsening cough

Shortness of breath

Subjective fever

Anosmia (sudden loss of smell and/or taste)

Ochsner LSU Health COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site is at its Monroe Medical Center, 4864 Jackson Street.

Please arrange for an appointment by calling 318-330-7678 from 8am – 5pm, or our Nurse on Call 24/7 at 844-888-2772 (select option 2).

Virtual urgent care visits are also available 24/7 at ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere.

Courtesy: Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport

