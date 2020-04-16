(Press Release Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport) – Monroe Medical Center has capacity to test more people for COVID-19 and encourage those who may be experiencing symptoms, such as those below, or have concerns to make an appointment for drive through testing.
- New and worsening cough
- Shortness of breath
- Subjective fever
- Anosmia (sudden loss of smell and/or taste)
Ochsner LSU Health COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing Site is at its Monroe Medical Center, 4864 Jackson Street.
Please arrange for an appointment by calling 318-330-7678 from 8am – 5pm, or our Nurse on Call 24/7 at 844-888-2772 (select option 2).
Virtual urgent care visits are also available 24/7 at ochsnerlsuhs.org/anywhere.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.