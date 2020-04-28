UPDATE: Monroe mayor holds press conference on extended ‘Stay at Home Order’

MONROE, La (04/28/20, 6:00pm) — “This is the new normal,” said Jamie Mayo, Mayor of Monroe.

That new normal continues social distancing rules and wearing a mask, but the extension of the stay at home order brings some new changes to the city.

“Places of worship, you can still worship, but still no more than 10 people. Essential businesses are open with social distancing measures. Non essential retail store can open, but they can have no more than 10 people inside,” said Mayo.

Plus Governor John Bel Edwards makes some major changes in the extension. “Malls will remain closed to the public, but stores can do curbside delivery of goods. If a restaurant has outside seating, a customer may purchase a carry out meal and eat at the outside tables,” said Mayo.

Looking forward, Mayor Jamie Mayo says the city can only make it to phase one of the reopen if Louisiana and Monroe meet the White House criteria for phase one to begin.

“If you move too fast, there will be additional hot spots and that will be even more a damper on the economy and that’s why we have to be very very cautious,” said Mayo.

If the city makes it to phase 1, businesses that are allowed to be open will be limited to 25% of their capacity, including places of worship. Chennault park will reopen for disk golf. Golf will be allowed at Chennault and Forsythe park. Team sports will still be restricted at parks. If you do visit a park, disinfect tables and maintain social distancing on trails.

MONROE, La. — Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo held a press conference on Tuesday regarding the extension of Gov. John Bel Edward’s “Stay at Home” order.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES: