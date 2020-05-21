Monroe Mayor holds Thursday afternoon press conference

MONROE, La. — Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo held a press conference to speak on the latest COVID-19 stats, mobile testing, and more on Thursday afternoon.
A replay of the press conference will be posted soon.
