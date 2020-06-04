Monroe Mayor holds COVID-19, tornado response update briefing Thursday afternoon

MONROE, La. — Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo is set to hold an update briefing Thursday afternoon on the city’s response to COVID-19 and the ongoing recovery efforts following the Easter Sunday tornadoes.

A full replay of the briefing will be added to the article soon.

