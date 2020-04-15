Coronavirus Information

Monroe mayor gives COVID-19 and Tornado response update

MONROE, La. — On Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Jamie Mayo will conduct a press briefing at the Monroe Public Safety Center to give a status update regarding the City of Monroe’s response to the COVID-19 Pandemic and a response to the April 12th tornado.

A full replay of the briefing will be posted soon.

