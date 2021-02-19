Monroe mayor to address city’s recovery from winter storms

by: Evan Johnson

by: Evan Johnson

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The City of Monroe’s mayor, Friday Ellis, is expected to address the city’s response to the recent winter storms on Saturday, February 20. Mayor Ellis will be joined by representatives of multiple city departments who will also discuss efforts recovery efforts.

Residents are advised that new water leaks are possible as pipes thaw, resulting in low water pressure. Crews with the city’s water department have been working around the clock to address reported leaks.

To report a water leak in the City of Monroe or request assistance with an emergency water disconnection, call (318) 329-2385.

