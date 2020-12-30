Monroe Mayor orders half staff for flags in honor of Luke Letlow

According to a proclamation from the mayor’s office, they are lowering flags to half-staff in honor of Congressman-Elect Luke Letlow.
Per the press statement, the Monroe City Council and citizens are extending their heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Luke Letlow.
The US flag will be flown at half-staff at Monroe City Hall and all public buildings and grounds within the city.
