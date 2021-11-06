Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis welcomes the Open Season Sportsman’s Expo to City of Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe have announced that they will be hosting the Open Season Sportsman’s Expo at the Monroe Civic Center.

The expo will be happening on February 2022 and will feature industry-leading companies, high-tech gear, equipment, and the newest hunting and outdoor products on the market.

The Civic Center will be hosting a presentation and Q&A regarding the expo on Tuesday November 9 at 11: a.m.

For more information, check out Open Season Sportsman’s Expo HERE.