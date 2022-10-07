MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe’s very own Mayor, Friday Ellis, has been selected as the 2022 recipient of the Leadership Award. The Leadership Award is awarded to an individual that is making or has made a significant contribution to the advocacy and/or promotion of historic preservation or the development of his or her cultural discipline in a community, region, or state.

Mayor Ellis expressed his sincere gratitude for being selected for the Leadership Award. “It is an honor to be recognized by the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation. My team and I are working hard to not only rekindle the spark in Monroe’s historic buildings but also preserve and promote the rich history that lingers in our city’s streets. Thank you to the Trust for this honor.”

The formal awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, October 22, 2022, in conjunction with LTHP’s Fall Ramble tour of Columbia and Caldwell Parish.