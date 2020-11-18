Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis issues plea for residents to continue to follow virus mitigation recommendations

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As the coronavirus numbers spike across the country and the state of Louisiana, Monroe Mayor, Friday Ellis, issued a statement urging the citizens and the city workers in Monroe to continue to adhere to all virus mitigation recommendations.
After recent reports of the cases rising in Louisiana and across the country, Mayor Friday Ellis wanted to share some best practices with both City of Monroe employees and residents.
The following is the mayor’s message that went out to employees:
“We are seeing significant increases in positive COVID cases in our area, around our state and
throughout the country. Hospitalizations are again at an all-time high, and many are still
losing loved ones to this virus or lengthy hospital stays. The Monroe area is no exception.
As we enter the Thanksgiving holiday season, many students will be returning home from
college campuses and relatives may be traveling to visit family members. It is a traditional
time for us to gather, give thanks and enjoy time with our loved ones. Unfortunately, it is also
flu season.
Starting today, I am asking our citizens and our employees to renew their efforts to make the
time to take reasonable precautions to minimize exposing yourself or others to the COVID
virus each day. We all know the steps by now: wear a mask, social distance, and wash or
sanitize your hands frequently. Testing is also an option. These are small but important steps
that take very little time and just require being thoughtful about protecting yourself and
others.
Monroe residents and employees, we are just a few months away from entering a new and
exciting year for our City. My wish is that we are all safe and well and fully engaged in
making Monroe one of the healthiest cities in our state. Please join me in joining the fight to
reduce the number of COVID cases in our area. If we work together in protecting ourselves
and others, we can make a difference.”
