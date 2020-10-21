Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis hosting press conference to introduce newly appointed police chief

Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) (10/21/20)— Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis will host a press conference Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to introduce newly appointed Monroe Police Chief, Vic Zordan.

Vic Zordan

The press conference will be held at the City of Monroe Public Safety Center located at 1810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Monroe.

