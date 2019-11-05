‘Monroe March for John Bel Edwards’ canceled

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks at his election night watch party in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Brett Duke)

MONROE, La. — The ‘Monroe March for John Bel Edwards’ planned for Wednesday evening has been canceled.

According to a post on the ‘Monroe March for John Bel Edwards’ Facebook group, the Monroe Police Department requested that the march be cancelled due to a number of concerns including a legal permit for the gathering, the chosen location, and available law enforcement resources.

The organizers of the group have decided to respect the Monroe Police Department’s request and cancelled the event.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.