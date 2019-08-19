Monroe man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for unregistered shotguns

MONROE, La. (8/19/2019) — A Monroe man is facing 72 months in prison for having two unregistered shotguns.

On October 23, 2017, Monroe Police were called to Bell’s home. When they arrived, police say they learned Bell had fired a gun in his living room, hitting the couch across from where his wife was sitting. They say he also fired the shotgun in the air.

Federal investigators determined Bell had shotguns with barrels shorter than 18 inches. Under federal law, shotguns with barrels shorter than 18 inches must be registered.

Bell will also face three years supervised release after he gets out of prison.

