Monroe man sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for unregistered shotguns

MONROE, La. (8/19/2019) — A Monroe man is facing 72 months in prison for having two unregistered shotguns.
On October 23, 2017, Monroe Police were called to Bell’s home. When they arrived, police say they learned Bell had fired a gun in his living room, hitting the couch across from where his wife was sitting. They say he also fired the shotgun in the air.
Federal investigators determined Bell had shotguns with barrels shorter than 18 inches. Under federal law, shotguns with barrels shorter than 18 inches must be registered.
Bell will also face three years supervised release after he gets out of prison.
Below is the full press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office:
Monroe Police went to Bell’s home on October 23, 2017, in response to a complaint. The officers determined that Bell had fired a gun in the living room, hitting a couch across from where his wife was sitting, and then went outside and fired a shot into the air. Officers found an ejected shell from the firearm on the living room floor and two shotguns, an Ithaca shotgun, Model 37, 12 gauge and a Browning shotgun, Model Light Twelve 12 gauge. Law enforcement agents measured the barrels of both shotguns and found they measured less than 18 inches in length, the minimum length required by law. Bell admitted to possessing the firearms, and that he was aware they were not registered as required by law. Under federal law, shotguns with barrels shorter than 18 inches must be registered.
The ATF and the Monroe Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tennille M. Gilreath prosecuted the case.
