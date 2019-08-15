Monroe man operates tractor drunk in the presence of law enforcement

OUACHITA PARISH, La. — (8/15/19) An intoxicated Monroe man attempted to tow a crashed vehicle with a tractor in the presence of law enforcement.

Louisiana State Police troopers were working a two-vehicle crash on LA 841 when the arrestee, Paul Russell Duke, 49, approached the scene on foot appearing heavily intoxicated. Duke was told to leave the scene by troopers and deputies. He left the scene and returned a short time later operating a tractor. He drove the tractor through a pasture and backed the tractor up to one of the disabled vehicles involved in the crash.

Duke said he was attempting to remove the vehicle from the scene in an effort to prevent it from being towed.

Post Miranda, Duke said he consumed several beers prior to arriving on the scene.

Duke was placed under arrest and transported to OCC. He provided a BAC of 0.205%.

According to the police report, a check of his criminal history revealed that he was arrested for a DWI charge on 8/5/19 in Caldwell Parish.

He was charged with Resisting Arrest and Interference with Officers and Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated.